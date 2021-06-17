Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation declaring June 19, Juneteenth, an official state holiday. To commemorate the abolition of slavery throughout the United States and its territories in 1865, Juneteenth will be recognized as National Freedom Day in Illinois.
The state continues to build upon efforts to dismantle systemic racism through reforms in criminal justice, education, health care, and economic opportunity. House Bill 3922 is another step in striving toward equity and justice across Illinois.
Illinois will recognize Juneteenth throughout the state, lowering all flags covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to half-staff on Saturday, June 19. In addition, this year and henceforth, a Juneteenth flag will fly proudly over the State Capitol in Springfield.
All Illinoisans are urged to reflect on the state's collective history and the actions individuals can take to build a more fair and equitable society. To learn more about the historical impact of Juneteenth, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will display the Emancipation Proclamation through July 6. In addition, the Illinois State Museum will showcase art celebrating Black lives through their Noir Art Exhibition.
The legislation clarifies that Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for state workers and public education professionals when June 19 falls on a weekday. Given that June 19 falls on a Sunday in 2022, the first paid state holiday for Juneteenth will be in 2023.
HB 3922 is effective Jan. 1.
NOTE: This is a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's press office.