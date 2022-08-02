July weather in Illinois was wetter than normal. Many areas of the state saw anywhere from one to nine inches of above average rainfall last month, with large totals posted in areas like the northwest Chicago suburbs and particularly the Metro East area says State Climatologist Trent Ford.
On the flipside, counties in east central Illinois continue to experience drought conditions.
As far as July temperatures go, Ford says northern Illinois was one to three degrees below normal and the southern half of the state was one to three degrees above average.