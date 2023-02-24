The inaugural “Judges Go to School Day” earlier this month saw Circuit Judge Amy Maher and Associate Judges Veronica Armouti (are-MOO-tee) and Justin Zimmerman of the Third Judicial Circuit in Madison County visit three schools in the Alton School District. The judges each read a book to a class of young students at Lovejoy Elementary and Eunice Smith Elementary schools in Alton, and Lewis & Clark Elementary school in Godfrey.
Judge Maher tells The Big Z they hope to make this a yearly event.
After reading to the class, the judges discussed the books’ intersection with history and the law and presented the book to each student. This is a project of the Illinois Judges Association aimed at children in grades K – 4 to encourage the appreciation, value, and enjoyment of reading.