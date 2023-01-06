Two new judges have been elected by their peers to fill two recent vacancies on the Third Judicial Circuit of Illinois. The vacancies exists due to the retirements of Associate Judge Philip B. Alfeld and Thomas William Chapman, effective July 5 and July 21, 2022, respectively.
New to the bench are Emily Johnson Nielsen and Justin Zimmerman. Chief Judge Steve Stobbs told The Big Z in a previous interview that even though the circuit was two judges short, they are keeping up.
Emily Johnson Nielsen has been practicing law for 17 years. She is currently employed by the Madison County State’s Attorney, Thomas Haine, as the Chief of the Civil Division. Nielsen received her undergraduate degree in 2002 from Washington University in St. Louis, and her Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2005. She was in private practice until assuming the position with the State’s Attorney’s office.
Justin Zimmerman has been practicing law for 10 years. He is currently with the firm of Lewis Brisbois Bisgard & Smith. Zimmerman received his undergraduate degree in 2009 from Maryville University in St. Louis, and his Juris Doctor from University of Illinois School of Law in 2012.