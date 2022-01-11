Republican Judges Amy Sholar and Chris Threlkeld have announced they plan to run in the new subcircuit of the 3rd Judicial Circuit covering Madison County. The new boundaries were approved last week, bringing with it plenty of criticism from Republican lawmakers who called it a power grab from Chicago Democrats.
The judges issued a joint statement saying they both plan to seek election in the newly gerrymandered 1st subcircuit which was created without input from the judiciary and with only hours of notice. Local Republican Amy Elik of Fosterburg blasted the new law, which was signed by the governor less than 48 hours after it was passed, that resulted in dividing Madison County into 3 subcircuits with 8 judges over the region. Bond County will be the 4th subcircuit. Both Judges Threlkeld and Sholar were appointed to their seats by the Illinois Supreme Court, and both had previously stated their intentions to run in the 2022 election. In their statement, they said until this change, they would have both been running countywide, allowing all the voters of Madison County to decide on who will be their Judge. In under a week, they both have had to find new residences within the subcircuit. Representative Elik said lawmakers had just hours to study the plan and there was no input from the local judiciary. It passed along party lines.