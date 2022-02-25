A Sangamon County judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the new judicial subcircuit law in Illinois. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed the suit and says additional challenges could follow calling the law “rotten to the core” and pledged to fight it all the way to the state supreme court.
The law that passed earlier this year created judicial subcircuits in Madison County and modified the subcircuits in Cook County. The state law does not take effect around the rest of the state until the elections for 2024, but the one exception was Madison County which took effect for this year. Republican lawmakers, judges and local officials blasted the law, calling it typical of Chicago Democrats and their supporters in Madison County. The law passed easily along party lines and was signed almost immediately by the governor. Republicans say it creates a judicial election system that favors subcircuits that are heavily Democrat and could potentially lock in judges for the next 10 years. Haine’s office did not say when there might be an appeal of the ruling, but he said there’s a good chance the case will go before the Illinois Supreme Court.