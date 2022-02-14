A judge in Springfield has set a trial date in the lawsuit Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed in an attempt to permanently block the state’s new subcircuit law. The court will hear arguments on February 24th. Multiple petitions to intervene on both sides of this question were also granted.
Plaintiffs in the case now include Judge Amy Sholar, Judge Chris Threlkeld, and Senator Dan McConchie. Defendants are now Speaker of the House Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. The subcircuits were passed by the state legislature during the one day of session in early January. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine contends the law is unconstitutional on several fronts, including that Madison County is singled out for implementation before other areas of the state impacted by the legislation.