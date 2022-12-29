The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question, after a Kankakee County judge said the state legislature improperly attempted to amend the state constitution through the SAFE-T Act.
While some measures of the law impacting law enforcement have already gone into effect, others like the end of cash bail were set to go into effect January first.
The measure found opposition from 65 state’s attorneys from across the state, including those in Madison and Jersey counties. Their lawsuits were consolidated into one case heard last week in Kankakee County.
Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe says the immediate net effect is that pre-trial release provisions and bail reform will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were party to the lawsuit.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul promises to appeal the judge’s ruling.