A circuit court judge has denied Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s motion to dismiss a challenge of his restrictions on high school sports from last year. The governor believes he’ll ultimately prevail.
The equal rights case was brought by parents of student-athletes who say the governor prohibiting high school sports while allowing college and pro sports harmed their children.
Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow denied Pritzker’s motion to dismiss the case Friday, saying the plaintiffs have adequately alleged their cause of action. Tuesday, Pritzker downplayed the circuit court judge’s ruling.
Pritzker also said he’s confident his orders will prevail.
Plaintiffs’ attorney Laura Grochocki said the governor hasn’t faced an equal rights challenge.
Grochocki represents parents of students who’ve taken their own lives or suffered emotional and other physical trauma.
Pritzker’s attorneys have until July 16 to file an answer to the plaintiffs’ complaint.