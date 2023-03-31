Based on his history of sexual assaults against six different victims, a Madison man will be confined indefinitely in a special unit inside a state prison. 58-year-old David F. Brown has been declared sexually dangerous by a Madison County judge as a result of a petition filed by Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine’s office.
According to information shared by that office, the judge found that Brown has a mental illness, has demonstrated a propensity toward offenses of sexual assault, and there is a substantial probability he will commit sex offenses in the future if not confined. In 1996-97, Brown was charged with assaulting an acquaintance in a car, and later with assaulting two other acquaintances in the basement of his home. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, then released in 2019. In 2019 and 2020, three more females who were acquainted with Brown reported they were sexually assaulted by him in separate cases, resulting in additional charges filed against him. After the filing of those new charges, Haine’s office filed the petition against Brown under the Sexually Dangerous Person Act.