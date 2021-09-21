A longtime fixture in Upper Alton has died. Joey, or Charley Moyer, was affectionately known at The Can Man. Suffering from cerebral palsy, he died on Thursday in Wilmington, North Carolina, at the age of 76.
Moyer had moved there about five years ago, according to retired businessman Dale Neudecker, who helped Moyer for years with a place for his can business and a place to stay. Neudecker said Moyer was invited to go to North Carolina by former Altonian Pat Lowery and her husband, Roger.
Moyer was also the inspiration for the law in Illinois enhancing criminal penalties for assaulting a person with disabilities, after he was beaten up in his apartment several years ago. Moyer’s remains will be interned at the Oakwood Cemetery, with services at a later date.