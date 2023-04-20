Today is the day the Illinois Department of Transportation has scheduled a public informational meeting to discuss the study for the proposed rehabilitation or replacement of the Joe Page Bridge. That is the bridge that carries Illinois 16/100 over the Illinois River to connect Calhoun and Greene counties.
It will be an open house-style meeting. IDOT spokesperson Dawn Johnson tells The Big Z representatives from IDOT and the project consultant will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
The meeting will be from 5-8 p.m. at Calhoun High School in Hardin. You can learn more about the project at www.joepagebridge.com
You can mail comments directly to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Ill., 62234. Comments can also be submitted via email to Annie.Prothro@illinois.gov on or before May 4. Telephone comments may also be made by May 4, by calling Annie Prothro at 618-346-3161.