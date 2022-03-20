You could work at Pere Marquette State Park this year. The park has several job openings available for anyone looking to help facilitate recreational opportunities in the state park system. Candidates should be at least 16 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and be willing and available to work weekends.
Chris Hespen, Superintendent at the park tells The Big Z there are job openings for Conservation Worker.
Basic responsibilities include assisting in park maintenance tasks such as grass mowing, trail maintenance, and pavilion cleaning. The application period concludes April 15. For information, call the park between 8am – 4pm Monday through Saturday at 618-786-3324.