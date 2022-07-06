The United States Postal Service is looking for help. A series of career fairs are scheduled this week around the region and there’s one in Alton on Thursday from 10am – 2pm at the main post office.
Seth Elzy, acting postmaster at the Homer Adams Parkway location, tells The Big Z the old stories about how hard it is to get a job with the USPS are not necessarily true anymore:
You must be at least 18 years old at the time of employment, or 16 with a high school diploma.
Other qualifications: you must be a U.S. citizen; be able to pass a background check and drug screening; and jobs that require driving require a clean driving record and a valid driver's license.
For more information, follow the link www.usps.com/careers