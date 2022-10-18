Cold weather can prompt people to stay inside for most of the holiday season, so HeartLand Conservancy is partnering with the Alpine shop for the fourth annual Jingle Hike Challenge. This challenge is to encourage you to see the beauty of the parks and natural areas even during the winter season.
This challenge will begin on Thanksgiving Day and run until New Year’s Day. Heartland’s Conservation Director of Development and Events Kim O’Bryan tells The Big Z you will take a picture with the bell and post the photo using their tracking system.
For each photo that is submitted, you will be entered to win prizes. Among the parks included in the challenge are Belk Park in Wood River and Airplane Park in Edwardsville. For a full list of parks included in this challenge and other information,go to: https://heartlandsconservancy.org/jingle-hike-challenge/