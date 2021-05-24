JewelRide, a client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has been awarded Madison County’s Community Development COVID-19 Block Grant to provide transportation to the Madison County community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Removing barriers, such as transportation issues, increases access for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves, their families, and the community,” said Toni Corona, director of public health for Madison County Health Department. “Without services such as this, many people would go without vaccine protection just because of lack of opportunity to get to a clinic site.”
JewelRide provides access to healthcare for those who do not have transportation and/or cannot transport themselves. They help people to better health through inspired transportation and will play a key role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic by providing access to the vaccine to the Metro East.
“We are thrilled to be part of the ecosystem working tirelessly to address COVID-19 vaccine access in Madison County,” Jewel Ride owner Tapiwa Mupereki said. “Through the provision of free rides to members of the public, we have a pacesetter opportunity to achieve close to, if not 100 percent, COVID-19 vaccination rate in our community. Healthcare transportation remains a challenge across the world. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Madison County to precisely address this hurdle for a pandemic like no other in human history. We are encouraging community members to reach out by phone or email to schedule their rides. It's that simple and it’s free!”
JewelRide launched in October 2019. It offers reliable and affordable non-emergency medical transportation to individuals, families and communities throughout the Metro East.
It also offers transportation to medical and hospital appointments, dialysis visits, assisted living transfers, pharmacy/drugstore prescription pick-up, and errands. In addition to those services, they also do senior transportation and tailor-made transportation needs.
Services extend to villages, towns, and cities in all Metro East counties such as Madison, St. Clair, and Jersey, as well as transporting those who have healthcare travel needs to the greater St. Louis metro area.
If you would like to partner with JewelRide and/or use its services, call (618) 250-4771 or email info@jewelride.com.
For more information, visit jewelride.com or Facebook at JewelRide.