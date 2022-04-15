You are invited to the kickoff of the “Journey to Jerseyville Rock the Block Concert Series” on May 6. Located at City Center Park on East Pearl Street, the event will feature food from three local businesses and live music from 5-9pm.
Michael Ward, with Explore Jerseyville Tourism tells The Big Z this is the first of four of these events planned for this summer.
The music will come from regional rock band Exit 52. They play a mix of classic rock cover songs from bands like AC/DC and Alice in Chains. The food this time will be courtesy of Redbird Deli, Brossio Tavern, and Bare Bones BBQ. Ward says there is plenty of parking nearby. City Center Park is located right across the street from the Stadium Theater.