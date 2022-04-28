The Jerseyville Tourism Office is rolling out another new event. On Thursday, May 5 you are invited to the first “Ladies Choice Night” which is a public – private partnership with three events happening all within walking distance of each other.
Michael Ward is the Tourism Coordinator for the city. He tells The Big Z it starts at 6pm at DJ’s Pub & Grill where they have teamed with Sweet Peas Florals and Gifts & Ruby Mae’s to host “Bubbles and Bouquets.”
Just across State Street at 3 Sister’s Tea, Apothecary & Yoga will team with Maven Makeup, Skincare Co. The focus will be on common skincare myths, with games and giveaways. At 7:00pm Brossio Tavern will host karaoke. You can learn more about this and other events sanctioned by the Jerseyville Tourism Office through the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.