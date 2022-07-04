The Fourth of July fireworks display in Jerseyville is Monday at dusk. It is a tradition that sees cars line Highway 67 in front of the American Legion grounds, where the display is shot off. Police are generally cooperative with the extra traffic as long as no laws are being broken, according to event organizers.
Tyler Hermens, Director of the Jerseyville Park & Recreation Department, tells The Big Z the fireworks are a long-standing tradition in Jerseyville.
He says if you don't want to park along the highway or one of the side streets, there is plenty of room on-site to watch the show. Hermens asks you to be courteous to those that live in the area.