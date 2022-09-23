Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state's new SAFE-T Act. Goetten has released the following statement:
While I’m still hopeful the legislature will do the right thing and make the necessary amendments to this Act, I felt filing suit sends a strong message from Jersey County that we are not in favor of installing a revolving door at our jailhouse. The men and women in law enforcement deserve better, the people of this State deserve better and I’m certain that the citizens of Jersey County deserve better.
This Act does nothing more than strip vital tools from law enforcement, take discretion away from our judges and create an environment where criminals call the shots. The problems of Cook County are not the problems of downstate communities like ours.
In the absence of a legislative fix, we will be asking the Courts to render this Act unconstitutional for the various legal reasons outlined in the Complaint.
I would like to thank Will County for allowing my office to utilize the resources of their civil division, who did a fantastic job in drafting the language of this Complaint. We proudly adopt their arguments and are confident in a favorable outcome.