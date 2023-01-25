Road crews around the region are on the highways, trying to stay ahead of the snowfall that began around 3am. In Jersey County, the Highway Department has 120 miles of county road to maintain. They spent most of Tuesday checking equipment to make sure it was ready to go and staging supplies to be at the ready.
Tom Klasner is Jersey County Highway Engineer. He tells The Big Z he believes they are good to go.
Klasner says drifting will not be a part of this storm, as this is a heavy, wet snow. He notes most motorists have given the plows plenty of room on the highways so far this winter. Jersey County is under a Winter Weather Advisory for the day.