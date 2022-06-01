The Jersey County Historical Society wedding tour returns this month. Titled “Tying the Knot, The History of Wedding Traditions,” the tour will which showcase nearly 30 wedding dresses, many of which were donated after the first year of the tour in 2019. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the tours in 2020 and 2021.
Beth McGlasson, Vice President of the Jersey County Historical Society tells The Big Z the tour will feature a history lesson of sorts.
Tickets are $10 per person, and tours will be held Saturday, June 11, 18 and 25 at 1, 2, 3 and 4pm. Evening tours will be offered Thursdays, June 9 and 16, at 7pm. Registration is strongly encouraged but not required. Tickets can be purchased by calling McGlasson at 618-520-2681 or at the door the day of the tour.