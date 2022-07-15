The Jersey County Fair is wrapping up its 8-day run with motor sports as the featured attraction this weekend. Tonight’s tractor pull features the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League and Saturday highlights the regional truck pulling association. The always-popular demolition derby wraps up the fair Sunday night.
Jersey County Fair Association Treasurer Tom Moore tells The Big Z tonight’s show is a $15 adult ticket.
Sunday is one of the larger demo derbies in Illinois, and that will start with a power-wheels demo derby for the kids at 5:30pm.
Admission to the fairgrounds is 2-dollars per person, but there is additional cost to enter the grandstand. It’s $10 for the tractor pull tomorrow night, with kid’s tickets $5. It's $10 for adults and $5 for kids at the demo derby. For a complete schedule of events, click here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/annual-events/jersey-county-fair/