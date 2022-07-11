The 152nd Jersey County Fair is underway with livestock shows, which usually dominate the first few days of activity. The fair will kick into high gear on Tuesday with the annual parade through downtown Jerseyville at 6pm, followed by the Talent Competition at the Grandstand at 8:15.
Jersey County Fair Board Treasurer Tom Moore tells The Big Z the parade starts at Wells-Norris Tire, and the state police shut down the highway for the hour or so it takes to get the parade participants through town.
Admission to the fairgrounds is $2 for adults. Tickets to the grandstand events cost extra. For more information, click here: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/annual-events/jersey-county-fair/