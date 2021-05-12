Centerstone will host a free virtual High in Plain Sight presentation by Jermaine “Tall Cop” Galloway from 1-3 p.m. May 14 via Zoom. CEUs and CPDUs are available.
"Tall Cop" will provide a free, wraparound-type training that will provide education, prevention and enforcement to address the concerns with underage drinking and drug problems. This training will help participants detect and fight alcohol and drug problems. Jermaine will discuss designer drugs, stash clothing, and alcohol and drugs concerns in rural areas.
Objectives of the training include:
· Attendees will leave with an understanding on the new drug trends affecting youth in rural communities
· Attendees will leave with an understanding on how to put a stop to what drug trends are influencing youth
Galloway, an Idaho law enforcement officer since 1997, created Tall Cop Says Stop. Regarded as one of America’s top experts in drug and alcohol trends, he has specialized in underage drinking and drug enforcement for more than 15 years. Since 2009, Galloway has won four national awards and one international award for his work. In addition to his numerous talks at conferences and other events, he has personally trained more than 105,000 people nationwide. Galloway’s many years of experience have taught him one thing above all else. In his words, “You can’t stop what you don’t know.”
This training has 2 hours of continuing education approved for IL LCPC / LPC, IL LCSW / LSW, and IL Nursing (LPN, RN, APN) under IDFPR Professional Counselor CE License No. 197.000263 and IDFPR Nurse CE Sponsor License No. 236.000184. This training also offers 2 hours of Continued Professional Development Credit.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/051421. For more information, contact Christina Rodgers at Christina.Rodgers@centerstone.org or call Centerstone at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123).