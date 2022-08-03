A Madison man will likely never be a free man again after being sentenced to 75 years in the murder and robbery of another man on December 7, 2021. William Jenkins was convicted by a Madison County jury last month of the first-degree murder and armed robbery of Andre Hutson on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison.
Jenkins was sentenced on Tuesday. The sentence was split between 65 years for the murder (all of which must be served) and 10 years for the armed robbery (of which 5 must be served). Jenkins is 45, so he will be in prison until he is approximately 115. Another man, Larry Lovett, has also been charged with murder, and his trial is set for December.