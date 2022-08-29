The Alton Jazz & Wine Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater later this week. A number of local and national jazz performers will join about a dozen artists at the festival on Saturday, September 3rd, with gates opening at 6pm.
Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z tickets are on sale now.
After that it will be the Kendrick Smith Trio. The headliners for this year’s Alton Jazz & Wine Festival will be Mardra and Reggie Thomas. Tickets are, including fees, $99.50 for a 4-top table, $49.50 for a 2-top table, and $8.50 for general admission lawn seating. VIP parking is also available for $8.50. All tickets are on sale now through the links at this story at Advantagenews.com.
