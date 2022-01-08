The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will host its latest in a series of Neighbor Nights virtually later this month. This edition of the series on January 18th will feature a look at watershed cairns and the work of artists Libby Reuter and Joshua Rowan and their Watershed Cairns: Water Marked with Art project.
Jen Young, Environmental Educator at NGRREC tells the Big Z the pair travel backroads in river watershed areas with a van full of glass, where they create and photograph cairns made from thrift-store glassware.
The current health conditions have prompted participation via Zoom only. Registration is required for the virtual event, which begins at 6:30pm. You can do that at https://conta.cc/3mQQTmu . For more information, contact Young at 618-468-2785 or jenryoung@lc.edu.