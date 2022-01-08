Watershed Cairns.png

Artists Libby Reuter and Joshua Rowan will present their work creating and photographing watershed cairns at the Jan. 18 Neighbor Nights.

The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will host its latest in a series of Neighbor Nights virtually later this month. This edition of the series on January 18th will feature a look at watershed cairns and the work of artists Libby Reuter and Joshua Rowan and their Watershed Cairns: Water Marked with Art project.

Jen Young, Environmental Educator at NGRREC tells the Big Z the pair travel backroads in river watershed areas with a van full of glass, where they create and photograph cairns made from thrift-store glassware.

Young - Watershed Cairns.mp3

The current health conditions have prompted participation via Zoom only. Registration is required for the virtual event, which begins at 6:30pm. You can do that at https://conta.cc/3mQQTmu . For more information, contact Young at 618-468-2785 or jenryoung@lc.edu.