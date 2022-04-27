The former Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County will be coming down. The St. Louis County Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to use $6-million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to clear the property for future development. The mall was a popular spot for shopping for more than 30 years but closed for good in 2014.
The mall opened in 1973 and was the site of a vibrant retail operation anchored by Sears and Styx, Baer, and Fuller drawing shoppers from around the region including the Riverbend. Later, the mall expanded to add a Macy’s and JCPenney along with a food court and movie theater while Styx became Dillard’s. A plan a couple of years ago that would have seen the property turned into an industrial park was nixed after opposition from neighbors and the councilwoman that represents the area.
The council is also considering a plan to purchase the former Trinity Catholic High School on Redman Road for $2.5-million to transform it into a community program center and a facility for the Police Athletic League. ARPA funding would be used, and the plan will be considered at a future meeting. Trinity closed at the end of the 2021 school year and prior to becoming Trinity, the property was the longtime home of Rosary High School.