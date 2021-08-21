A small crowd of family, firefighters, and elected officials gathered Saturday morning to dedicate a stretch of West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey as the Jake Ringering Memorial Highway.
Ringering is the Godfrey firefighter who lost his life battling a house fire in rural Bethalto on March 5, 2019.
West Delmar is also known as Illinois 3, so it took a legislative act to make this happen. Amy Elik in the House and Rachelle Crowe in the Senate helped move the legislation through the General Assembly. Among those in attendance at the ceremony was Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick.
He said the crowd was kept small at the request of Ringering's family.
Ringering served 18 years with the Godfrey Fire Protection District. A fellow Godfrey firefighter, Luke Warner, suffered serious injuries in the same blaze but has physically recovered. Two other firefighters from the Bethalto Fire Department suffered minor injuries.