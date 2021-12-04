A Minnesota man is headed to prison for five years, after leading police in Madison County on a couple of high-speed pursuits in a stolen car.
T’Athony Brown, 26, found out his sentence this week. A jury found him guilty of committing aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles, three months ago.
Prosecutors say in late April, Brown led Pontoon Beach police on a chase involving speeds over 100 miles per hour. The car he was driving had been reported stolen in Fenton, Missouri.
Brown crashed the car and fled, only to be captured by officers later that day.
Prosecutors say Brown led Collinsville police on a similar chase in that stolen car, a few weeks prior.
The Metro-East Auto Task Force assisted with the investigation.