To honor members and their financial contributions, the Jacoby Arts Center is throwing a Halloween Parade Watch Party next Saturday during the Alton parade.
The watch party will feature a costume contest with prizes, a cash bar, refreshments, and a front-row seat for the parade. Attendees can also enjoy the "spooktacular" art exhibit Phantasmagoria: Folklore and Local Legends on display at the center.
Here's Jacoby Arts Center Director Rachel Lappin:
The members only Halloween Parade Watch Party will be Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the parade starting at 7 p.m.
You can sign up here to become a Jacoby Arts Center Member, where you can also RSVP for the watch party. For more information, you can call the Jacoby Arts Center at (618) 465-5222.