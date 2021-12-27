J.J. Thermos at EastGate Plaza in East Alton will close later this week and will be replaced this spring by Joe’s Pizza and Pasta. The owners of J.J. Thermos made the announcement on the business Facebook page Monday and said while it is closed today the bar and grill would reopen Tuesday but then close for good at the end of business this Friday December 31.
J.J. Thermos has been open for three years, one of the first businesses to open at the newly remodeled EastGate Plaza. In the announcement, J.J. Thermos owners encouraged people with gift cards to use them this week. Joe’s Pizza and Pasta will take over the space and open sometime in March after the space is remodeled. Joe’s already has area locations in Godfrey, Brighton, Edwardsville and Collinsville.