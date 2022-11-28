The annual walk-through night at Christmas Wonderland at Alton's Rock Spring Park is tonight. From 6-9pm you are invited to park your vehicle at Alton Middle School, and then wander the paths of the park to see the lights.
Christmas Wonderland is a project of the Grandpa Gang. Head Grandpa Dick Alford says people enjoy walk-through night for a variety of reasons. He tells The Big Z he enjoys a lot about the entire Christmas Wonderland undertaking.
The suggested donation to the 1 1/2-mile-long display tonight only is $1 per person. No vehicles are allowed in the park this evening. Normal drive-thru hours resume tomorrow.