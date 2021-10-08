It's 4-H Week, and local 4-H leaders want you to know they offer a wide variety of programs. There are options for the child who wants to study the stereotypical farming subjects, robotics, and a host of other pursuits
Angie Abernathy is the U of I Extension 4-H program coordinator out of the Collinsville office. She said shooting sports is another program that has grown significantly in recent years.
While interest is high in shooting sports, she says there still are plenty of people who don't know 4-H offers the program. Abernathy says gun safety education is stressed before any student picks up a firearm. You can find out more by calling (618) 344-4230.