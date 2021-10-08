4H logo.jpg

It's 4-H Week, and local 4-H leaders want you to know they offer a wide variety of programs. There are options for the child who wants to study the stereotypical farming subjects, robotics, and a host of other pursuits

Angie Abernathy is the U of I Extension 4-H program coordinator out of the Collinsville office. She said shooting sports is another program that has grown significantly in recent years.

Abernathy - Shooting.mp3

While interest is high in shooting sports, she says there still are plenty of people who don't know 4-H offers the program. Abernathy says gun safety education is stressed before any student picks up a firearm. You can find out more by calling (618) 344-4230.

Tags