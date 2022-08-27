The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater today. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the evening as well.

Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert tells The Big Z get there early, because there’s always a crowd.

The food trucks will serve from 4-8pm. Additional events planned for Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites such as the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival coming up next weekend and the Alton Expo the week following.

Participating trucks:

Cajun Seduction                

Cheese Shack

CinnaCrush                    

Destination Desserts

Doughboys                    

Farmtruk

Fire & Ice                    

G Burrito

Jaaise Grubb                    

Pig On A Wing

Scoops & More                    

Spud Shack

Street Cheff                    

Sugarfire

The Sweet Divine                

The Sweet Side

TreauX’s Cajun BBQ                

Tuk Tuk Thai

Wok and Roll                    

Zacchi