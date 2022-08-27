The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater today. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the evening as well.
Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert tells The Big Z get there early, because there’s always a crowd.
The food trucks will serve from 4-8pm. Additional events planned for Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites such as the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival coming up next weekend and the Alton Expo the week following.
Participating trucks:
Cajun Seduction
Cheese Shack
CinnaCrush
Destination Desserts
Doughboys
Farmtruk
Fire & Ice
G Burrito
Jaaise Grubb
Pig On A Wing
Scoops & More
Spud Shack
Street Cheff
Sugarfire
The Sweet Divine
The Sweet Side
TreauX’s Cajun BBQ
Tuk Tuk Thai
Wok and Roll
Zacchi