Sunday kicked off National Farm Safety and Health Week. Harvest season is beginning, and the Illinois Department of Agriculture wants everyone to be cautious around heavy farm equipment entering and leaving the roads, says spokesperson Krista Lisser.
Lisser says they also urge farmers to take care of themselves during this busy time, making sure they get enough rest and eating well. Statistics show that farming continues to be one of the most dangerous jobs in America. Most accidents occur when a tractor overturns.