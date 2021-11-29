It's been a warmer than normal fall in Illinois this year.
Even though temperatures were pretty cold this month, a warm September and October pushed fall totals above average, according to State Climatologist Trent Ford.
Chicago, Rockford, East St. Louis, Moline, and Quincy are wrapping up one of the top five warmest falls on record. Rainfall was mixed.
December is looking to start off with average temps and precipitation, although forecasters are looking for a La Nina effect to potentially bring warmer and wetter weather to Illinois through February.