Time to buy a trout stamp and get a fishing license. Fall catch and release trout fishing season in Illinois starts on Oct. 1.
Ken Munjoy, president of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, is proud that many of the people who go trout fishing every year learned to fish at events sponsored by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association, a group that was founded in the 1970s.
“We are committed to passing along the knowledge, the skill, the art and the love of fishing to future generations,” Munjoy told Illinois Radio Network.
Every April, on the first day of spring trout fishing season, the Northern Illinois Anglers Association gives fishing lessons and provides equipment for kids, Munjoy said.
“We don’t want anyone to not be able to fish because they do not have the knowledge or the equipment,” he said.
The association also supports Kankakee’s Reel Justice Fishing Club. Reel Justice was founded by Jim Rowe, the Kankakee County state’s attorney, and Miles Maiden, two men who credit fishing with helping them to overcome difficult childhoods.
“They realized that they needed to do something for kids who might otherwise go down the wrong path,” Munjoy said.
Maiden puts together summer fishing outings for city kids with adult volunteers who teach them to fish. The effort has really paid off, Munjoy said.
“Forgive the pun. The kids really get hooked,” Munjoy said.
Munjoy has seven grandchildren and all of them – even the 3 year old – know how to fish.
“They like video games but they would rather fish,” Munjoy said. “It gives them a sense of accomplishment. They know how to do things.”
For the spring and fall trout seasons, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout in 59 different ponds, lakes and streams across the state. In Kankakee County, fish are released in two locations – Bird Park Quarry and Rock Creek in Kankakee State Park.
“Kankakee State Park is one of the best trout fishing spots in the state,” Munjoy said.
Depending on the site, the exact hour when the season opens can vary. Check the IDNR webpage I Fish Illinois for local start times. Beginning on Oct. 15, anglers can keep up to five of the fish that they catch. All anglers – even fishermen who release the fish they catch – need a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp.
Licenses and stamps are available at sporting good stores and bait stores. Or buy them online with a credit card at Fishing Licenses and Inland Trout Stamps.
Find tips for taking kids fishing online at the Fishing with Kids link.
Learning how to take the hook out of a fish and how to release it safely takes a little practice, Munjoy said. He recommends asking an experienced angler to demonstrate how to do it properly.