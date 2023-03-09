It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois. With spring on the way, the sometimes-volatile weather that comes with it can prove deadly if you aren't prepared, according to experts that deal with the aftermath of weather-related emergencies.
National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says you need to stay alert when weather conditions start to change. He tells The Big Z you need to have multiple methods of notification.
Once you get that information, he says the next thing to do is take action. Deitsch suggests making a plan in advance so that you know what to do if severe weather strikes while you are at home or on the road.