The 11th annual Riverbend Earth Day festival will return to the Old Bakery Beer Company in Downtown Alton today. There will be live music acts, food and drinks, an artisan’s market, environmental education booths and more. Riverbend Earth Day Festival is free to attend and family friendly.
This is the 4th year the Old Bakery Beer Company has hosted the event, although it was the backup location for the outdoor event for several years when weather altered plans. Old Bakery Beer Company’s Lauren Pattan tells The Big Z there will be more than 40 vendors there today.
The event is sponsored by the Sierra Club, the Nature Institute, the Treehouse Wildlife Center, and more. The event will run from 11:30 am to 4 pm.