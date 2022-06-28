The time for campaigning is over, as it is Primary Election Day in Illinois. There are contested races on the ballot for your local county races, as well as referenda depending upon where you live. Polling locations will stay open until 7pm, and as long as you are in line by then, you will be allowed to vote.
You may pull a Democratic ballot or a Republican ballot, but not both. Madison County Clerk Debbie Mendoza tells The Big Z what you’ll see on your ballot.
She says you should double-check your polling location before heading to the polls.
