National Travel & Tourism Week kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau will celebrate the week as they visit Collinsville, Litchfield, Edwardsville, and Alton May 4 through 6 in their new mobile visitor’s center called the Traveler.
Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z it’s a brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee that is wrapped in graphics to promote the mission of the tourism bureau.
Staff members will be available to answer questions and encourage people to sign up for a $250 gas card sweepstakes at each stop. Today they will be at Krusta Bakery in Collinsville from 8:30 – 10:30am and the Litchfield Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center from 1-3pm. Thursday’s trip takes them to the Global Brew Tap House in Edwardsville from 11am-1pm, and on Friday, Traveler will set up at the Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton from 11am-1pm.