Illinois State University is setting record numbers for its incoming freshman class, but the universities top brass is also touting other enrollment numbers. Some of those enrollment numbers are being broken for the first time in nearly 40 years.
Here's I-S-U Director of Admissions Jeff Mavros.
The university's fall new student enrollment for first-time college students and transfers is up 1 percent and 6 percent, respectively. The university's total student population includes 17-thousand 6-hundred 64 undergraduates and almost 26-hundred graduate students.