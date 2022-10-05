The Illinois State Police is investigating what appears to be a pair of random shootings on Metro East interstates. The first happened on September 25 at about 12:16am, the next October 2 just before 10pm. Both happened on I-55 southbound near Fairmount City.
The victim in the first incident stated they were shot at by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at a local hospital. In the second shooting, the victim said someone inside a dark gray or black pickup truck (possible 4 door) fired an unknown number of shots at their vehicle. The victim reported no injuries. The suspect vehicle and occupants have not been located in either case. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.