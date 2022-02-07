Six drivers crashed into Illinois State Police cars during last week’s winter storm. Two troopers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, as were two of the other drivers. Charges in some cases are pending with the ISP urging motorists to be aware of the road in front of them no matter what the weather.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly says Scott’s Law – or the “Move Over Law” is there to protect everyone.
Kelly says the law also says if drivers cannot safely move over, they should slow down and use caution when passing the emergency vehicles on the side of the road. The accidents last week were along interstate highways in central and eastern Illinois.