The Illinois State Police turns 100-years-old on Friday. The agency began with just a few troopers who were charged with making sure heavy trucks didn’t damage newly built roads.
Director Brendan Kelly says they didn’t even have squad cars back then.
Today, the ISP has more than 29,000 employees including 1,800-plus sworn officers. Kelly says the agency is in a rebuilding process.
The governor says he wants to see more troopers and forensic scientists added in the coming year.