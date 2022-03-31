The Illinois State Police turns 100-years-old on Friday.  The agency began with just a few troopers who were charged with making sure heavy trucks didn’t damage newly built roads.

Director Brendan Kelly says they didn’t even have squad cars back then.

Kelly - ISP 100th 1.mp3

Today, the ISP has more than 29,000 employees including 1,800-plus sworn officers. Kelly says the agency is in a rebuilding process.

Kelly - ISP 100th 2.mp3

The state police now has more than 29,000 employees including 1,800-plus sworn officers. The governor says he wants to see more troopers and forensic scientists added in the coming year.