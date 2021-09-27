An Illinois State Police trooper was injured Sunday morning while assisting another motorist along I-70 in Fayette County.
The trooper was inside his vehicle when a passing tractor-trailer hit the squad car from behind. The truck driver was charged with breaking Scott’s Law, which requires motorists to get over when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road.
The trooper was parked on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated when the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday along Interstate 70 near St. Elmo. The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and later released. The driver of the truck, Pedro Espinoza, 58, of California, and a passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Espinoza has been charged with violation of Scott’s Law, failure to reduce speed, and improper lane usage. If found guilty, he faces a $10,000 fine and loss of license for up to six years. So far this year, 19 Illinois State Police vehicles have been hit while on the side of the road and 12 troopers have been injured.