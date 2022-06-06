For the first time in two decades, there is no longer a backlog of forensic kits waiting to be tested. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois State Police says this is a result of adding more resources to the state police's forensics department and is a historic achievement for survivors of sexual assault and other crimes.
Current processing times are 180 days or less, a benchmark set by state law. The Illinois State Police web page has a tracking system for survivors to follow the progress of evidence from their case.