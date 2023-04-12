Wednesday was a day in which nearly 2-dozen calls reporting threats at Illinois schools were received. As of 3pm Wednesday, the Illinois State Police logged 21 reports from 19 counties. None of the calls was for an actual threat. This onslaught of fake reports is referred to as “swatting.”
Swatting is described as dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation, typically at a school. The ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety but says each call is taken seriously. Law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies. Locally, threats were reported at schools in Granite City and Collinsville in Madison County.